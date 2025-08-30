Mathematical Ganpati Festivity: Inspiring Students in Jalna

In a unique blend of festivity and education, a teacher in Jalna, Maharashtra, has infused mathematics into this year's Ganpati celebrations. The effort, led by Shrikant Chinchkhedkar, aims to eliminate the fear of mathematics from students by transforming the festival into an engaging learning experience.

Drawing inspiration from Namagiri Devi, associated with intelligence and mathematics, the event features a mathematics laboratory complete with over 100 models demonstrating fundamental concepts. Portraits and works of eminent mathematicians like Ramanujan, Archimedes, and Euclid further enrich the exhibit.

Chinchkhedkar, who has creatively blended educational themes with religious events for 21 years, hopes these efforts will inspire young minds and honor the invaluable contributions of great mathematicians, transforming fear into curiosity and love for the subject.