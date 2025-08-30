Left Menu

Mathematical Ganpati Festivity: Inspiring Students in Jalna

In Jalna, Maharashtra, a teacher integrates mathematics into Ganpati festivities to dispel students' fear of the subject. Shrikant Chinchkhedkar's innovative theme blends religious celebration with educational engagement, featuring a mathematics laboratory inspired by Namagiri Devi, legendary mathematicians, and aims to ignite students' curiosity and honor mathematicians' contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:25 IST
Mathematical Ganpati Festivity: Inspiring Students in Jalna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique blend of festivity and education, a teacher in Jalna, Maharashtra, has infused mathematics into this year's Ganpati celebrations. The effort, led by Shrikant Chinchkhedkar, aims to eliminate the fear of mathematics from students by transforming the festival into an engaging learning experience.

Drawing inspiration from Namagiri Devi, associated with intelligence and mathematics, the event features a mathematics laboratory complete with over 100 models demonstrating fundamental concepts. Portraits and works of eminent mathematicians like Ramanujan, Archimedes, and Euclid further enrich the exhibit.

Chinchkhedkar, who has creatively blended educational themes with religious events for 21 years, hopes these efforts will inspire young minds and honor the invaluable contributions of great mathematicians, transforming fear into curiosity and love for the subject.

TRENDING

1
Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inclusion

Contentious Bills Stir Parliament: Opposition Faces Dilemma on Committee Inc...

 India
2
Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

Mizoram Battles Tuberculosis Epidemic: Over 10,000 Cases in Five Years

 India
3
Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

Mysterious Demise: Elephant Found Dead in Masinagudi

 India
4
Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

Fertiliser Frenzy: Farmers' Fury Over Urea Shortage in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025