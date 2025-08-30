Mathematical Ganpati Festivity: Inspiring Students in Jalna
In Jalna, Maharashtra, a teacher integrates mathematics into Ganpati festivities to dispel students' fear of the subject. Shrikant Chinchkhedkar's innovative theme blends religious celebration with educational engagement, featuring a mathematics laboratory inspired by Namagiri Devi, legendary mathematicians, and aims to ignite students' curiosity and honor mathematicians' contributions.
In a unique blend of festivity and education, a teacher in Jalna, Maharashtra, has infused mathematics into this year's Ganpati celebrations. The effort, led by Shrikant Chinchkhedkar, aims to eliminate the fear of mathematics from students by transforming the festival into an engaging learning experience.
Drawing inspiration from Namagiri Devi, associated with intelligence and mathematics, the event features a mathematics laboratory complete with over 100 models demonstrating fundamental concepts. Portraits and works of eminent mathematicians like Ramanujan, Archimedes, and Euclid further enrich the exhibit.
Chinchkhedkar, who has creatively blended educational themes with religious events for 21 years, hopes these efforts will inspire young minds and honor the invaluable contributions of great mathematicians, transforming fear into curiosity and love for the subject.
