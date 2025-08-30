Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Tourism Boom: A Hub for Investment and Growth

During Madhya Pradesh's Regional Tourism Conclave, the state government received investment proposals amounting to Rs 3,500 crore. The conclave aims to boost the tourism sector by developing heritage properties and local products, thereby increasing employment and strengthening the local economy. Gwalior's proximity to major cities and historical significance makes it a prime destination.

During the Regional Tourism Conclave, held in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an influx of investment proposals worth Rs 3,500 crore aimed at enhancing the state's tourism sector.

The two-day conclave saw participation from 500 stakeholders, highlighting Gwalior's strategic location and rich historical sites as pivotal elements for tourism development. IndiGo plans to invest Rs 100 crore in developing the iconic Gwalior fort through CSR initiatives.

Tourism Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla emphasized new initiatives, including the reintroduction of cheetahs to Kuno National Park and promoting Gwalior as a UNESCO City of Music. The state's Tourism Policy 2025 facilitates investment with easier land allotment and aims to put Gwalior on the world tourism map.

