RSS Chief Stresses 'Dharma' and Diversity at Souvenir Launch

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the meaning of 'Dharma' as treating everyone with a sense of belonging and embracing diversity. Speaking at an event in Bilaspur, he praised volunteers for their role in expanding the organization amid challenges. He urged passing on the legacy of late Kashinath Gore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:27 IST
At a special event in Bilaspur, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the true essence of 'Dharma' as embracing everybody with a profound sense of belonging and maintaining societal diversity.

Speaking during the release of a souvenir celebrating the late Kashinath Gore's contributions, Bhagwat acknowledged the determination of the organization's volunteers who have tirelessly expanded the RSS despite challenges.

He called on society to draw inspiration from predecessors, underlining the importance of remembering ancestral contributions. His remarks also urged Hindu society to become a beacon of inclusivity and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

