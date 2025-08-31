Idukki Reservoir Opens for Tourist Visits

The Idukki reservoir, alongside the Cheruthoni dam, will soon welcome tourists from Monday, as confirmed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). This attraction will remain open until November 30, drawing visitors to the state's largest reservoir.

However, tourists are advised that the site will be inaccessible on Wednesdays for routine dam inspections. This decision follows a series of talks between Roshy Augustine, the Water Resources Minister, and Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty.

Entry to the site will be carefully regulated, especially during water release events or red and orange weather alerts. Moreover, police presence will ensure safety, and all visitors must adhere to the Green Protocol. Tickets can be purchased online at www.keralahydeltourism.com.