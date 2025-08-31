Left Menu

Tehran: Navigating Geopolitics through Human Stories

Arun Gopalan’s directorial debut “Tehran” dives into Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions through a human-centric lens, focusing on a covert mission after an attack on an Israeli diplomat. Set across diverse landscapes, the film highlights the resilience of individuals rather than the scale of the conflict, starring John Abraham in a pivotal role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:02 IST
Tehran: Navigating Geopolitics through Human Stories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling directorial debut, Arun Gopalan presents 'Tehran', a gripping exploration of geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran from a human-centric perspective. The film stars John Abraham as a Special Cell Officer involved in a covert mission after a bombing targeting an Israeli diplomat in New Delhi.

The storyline, inspired by the real-life 2012 incident, delves into espionage and shifting alliances, spotlighting the human cost of international conflicts. Gopalan emphasizes the resilience of the individuals affected, rather than the scale of global tensions.

Released on ZEE5 and now available on Netflix, 'Tehran' gains relevance as recent intensified hostilities between Israel and Iran mirror its narrative. Gopalan is currently working on his next film 'Malakal', set against South Sudan's turmoil, and 'Tariq', a poignant legal drama.

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

 India
2
Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

 India
4
Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025