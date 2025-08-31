Tehran: Navigating Geopolitics through Human Stories

In a compelling directorial debut, Arun Gopalan presents 'Tehran', a gripping exploration of geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran from a human-centric perspective. The film stars John Abraham as a Special Cell Officer involved in a covert mission after a bombing targeting an Israeli diplomat in New Delhi.

The storyline, inspired by the real-life 2012 incident, delves into espionage and shifting alliances, spotlighting the human cost of international conflicts. Gopalan emphasizes the resilience of the individuals affected, rather than the scale of global tensions.

Released on ZEE5 and now available on Netflix, 'Tehran' gains relevance as recent intensified hostilities between Israel and Iran mirror its narrative. Gopalan is currently working on his next film 'Malakal', set against South Sudan's turmoil, and 'Tariq', a poignant legal drama.