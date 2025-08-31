YouTuber Shajan Skaria Survives Assault in Kerala
Popular YouTuber Shajan Skaria was reportedly attacked by unknown attackers in Thodupuzha, Kerala. The incident occurred on Saturday evening and resulted in Skaria sustaining minor injuries. Police have filed a case and are actively searching for the suspects. Skaria owns the YouTube channel 'Marunadan Malayali'.
- Country:
- India
Shajan Skaria, a prominent YouTuber known for his channel 'Marunadan Malayali', was reportedly assaulted by a group of unidentified assailants in Thodupuzha, a high-altitude region of Kerala, on Saturday evening. Local law enforcement confirmed the incident on Sunday.
The attack left Skaria with minor injuries, and he was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police, the perpetrators managed to block Skaria's vehicle, assaulted him, and attempted to murder him.
The Thodupuzha police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting an extensive manhunt to apprehend the attackers. The motive behind the assault remains unclear as investigations continue.
