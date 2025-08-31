Left Menu

Safety First: Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Halted by Landslides

The pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been suspended for six days due to landslides caused by heavy rains. A government official has ordered the evacuation of hotels and other commercial establishments in vulnerable areas to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:55 IST
Safety First: Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Halted by Landslides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills has been suspended for the sixth consecutive day due to inclement weather conditions. The suspension follows a major landslide on August 26, which resulted in the deaths of 34 pilgrims and injuries to 20 others, officials confirmed.

With torrential rains continuing in Katra, the base camp for the shrine, authorities have alerted pilgrims about the ongoing suspension of the yatra. Katra Sub-Division Magistrate (SDM) Piyush Dhotra has ordered the immediate evacuation of commercial establishments, including hotels, from vulnerable zones for the safety of the pilgrims.

Heavy rains have caused significant landslides in areas like Balini bridge, making certain zones risky for future landslides. All commercial establishments from Asia Chowk to Balini bridge must now acquire safety certificates from the Public Works Department to continue operations, underscoring the pressing need for precautionary measures.

TRENDING

1
Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

 India
2
North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

 Global
3
Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceedings

Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceed...

 India
4
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Ra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025