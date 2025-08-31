Safety First: Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Halted by Landslides

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills has been suspended for the sixth consecutive day due to inclement weather conditions. The suspension follows a major landslide on August 26, which resulted in the deaths of 34 pilgrims and injuries to 20 others, officials confirmed.

With torrential rains continuing in Katra, the base camp for the shrine, authorities have alerted pilgrims about the ongoing suspension of the yatra. Katra Sub-Division Magistrate (SDM) Piyush Dhotra has ordered the immediate evacuation of commercial establishments, including hotels, from vulnerable zones for the safety of the pilgrims.

Heavy rains have caused significant landslides in areas like Balini bridge, making certain zones risky for future landslides. All commercial establishments from Asia Chowk to Balini bridge must now acquire safety certificates from the Public Works Department to continue operations, underscoring the pressing need for precautionary measures.