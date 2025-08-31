From Dal Lake Golds to National Glory: Rashmita Sahu Shines in Khelo India Water Sports
Prime Minister Modi praised Odisha's canoeist Rashmita Sahu for her double gold win at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival. Rashmita shared her elation in a call with Modi, who lauded her achievements. The event highlighted women's strong participation, underscoring India's growing support for women in sports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Odisha canoeist Rashmita Sahu on Sunday, celebrating her victory at the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival. Sahu captured two gold medals in Dal Lake, Srinagar, an achievement honored during Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program.
Out of more than 800 athletes competing nationwide, Rashmita won in the 200-metre singles and 500-metre doubles events. Modi's radio address also acknowledged Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Odisha for their medal tallies. Women's participation matched men's significantly, Modi noted.
Rashmita shared a heartfelt reaction, expressing the surreal experience of receiving a call from the Prime Minister. Modi, pleased with her performance, encouraged her and commended her father's support. Rashmita, with 41 national medals since 2017, carries her state's pride forward.
