Ramlilas: A Cultural Celebration Uniting Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the cultural significance of Ramlilas, viewing them as a means to inspire societal values. With government support through a single-window system, preparations for Ramlilas are progressing, highlighting Delhi's commitment to preserving and promoting its cultural identity.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized that Ramlilas are not just religious events but powerful cultural and social platforms. During the Bhoomi Pujan ceremonies for three Ramlilas in Delhi, Gupta highlighted the values of dignity, discipline, and service that these events inspire.
In full preparation mode, she attended foundational ceremonies at two Ramlilas on the Red Fort grounds and at one in Pitampura. Gupta reaffirmed the government's dedication to enriching Delhi's cultural essence and extending support for seamless Ramlila celebrations.
Gupta assured timely permissions for Ramlilas through a single-window system, ensuring hassle-free organization. Gupta noted the pride Delhi takes in Ramlila traditions, which culturally and spiritually unite society, and committed to the unimpeded conduct of religious and cultural events.
