Tragedy at Haripad Temple: Mahout Loses Life as Elephant Turns Violent
In Haripad, a tragic incident unfolded when a mahout named Muralidharan Nair died after being trampled by an elephant, Skandan, in musth at a temple. Another mahout, Sunil Kumar, sustained serious injuries. Police are conducting an investigation into the incident, which left the community in shock.
- Country:
- India
A mahout, identified as Muralidharan Nair from Edapponmuri, Nooranad, lost his life after being trampled by Skandan, a captive elephant, at a temple in Haripad, officials disclosed on Monday.
Police reports indicate the incident occurred while the elephant was in musth, a period of heightened aggression in male elephants due to increased testosterone levels. Skandan attacked another mahout, Sunil Kumar, before turning on Nair, leading to his tragic demise.
Sunil sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition. Haripad police have filed a case of unnatural death, with an inquiry underway to determine the sequence of events leading to this distressing accident.
- READ MORE ON:
- elephant
- tragedy
- mahout
- Haripad
- temple
- attack
- musth
- Skandan
- Muralidharan
- investigation
ALSO READ
West Bengal Assembly Condemns Attacks on Bengali Migrants
India Keeps a Close Watch on Allies Post-Pahalgam Attack
Monza Magic: Ferrari's Hopeful Return to the Temple of Speed
Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Rampage at Temple Ends in Death
SCO member states strongly condemned Pahalgam terrorist attack: Declaration.