Tragedy at Haripad Temple: Mahout Loses Life as Elephant Turns Violent

A mahout, identified as Muralidharan Nair from Edapponmuri, Nooranad, lost his life after being trampled by Skandan, a captive elephant, at a temple in Haripad, officials disclosed on Monday.

Police reports indicate the incident occurred while the elephant was in musth, a period of heightened aggression in male elephants due to increased testosterone levels. Skandan attacked another mahout, Sunil Kumar, before turning on Nair, leading to his tragic demise.

Sunil sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition. Haripad police have filed a case of unnatural death, with an inquiry underway to determine the sequence of events leading to this distressing accident.