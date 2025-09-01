Dramatic Arrests in YouTuber Assault Case
Four individuals were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting YouTuber Shaja Skaria in Thodupuzha. With help from the Cyber Cell, police apprehended the accused in Bengaluru after they had fled the country. Skaria alleges that CPI(M) workers orchestrated the attack as an attempted murder.
In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged assault on YouTuber Shaja Skaria in Thodupuzha. The suspects were apprehended in Bengaluru, thanks to efforts by the Cyber Cell, after fleeing the country post the Saturday night attack.
According to law enforcement, one of the accused had ominously posted on Facebook about a further attack on Skaria before the message was swiftly removed. Utilizing this digital clue, authorities tracked down the perpetrators and took them into custody.
Skaria, the proprietor of the YouTube channel 'Marunadan Malayali', accuses CPI(M) activists of orchestrating the attack. He claims five people were involved, with police identities two ringleaders as Mathew Kollampilly and Shiyas. Skaria insists the attack was an attempt on his life.
