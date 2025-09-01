Abhishek Puri's Visionary Leadership Elevates Thrillophilia Globally

Abhishek Puri has ascended to the position of Chief Business Officer at Thrillophilia, a major player in the experiential travel sector, marking a significant milestone in his career. This move reflects the company's ambition to dominate the global market.

During his eight-year tenure, Puri demonstrated exceptional leadership by expanding partnerships and boosting revenue, which was instrumental in establishing Thrillophilia's robust presence across 70+ destinations worldwide. His appointment comes as Thrillophilia aims to extend its international footprint, strengthening partnerships, and implementing technology-driven personalization strategies.

Thrillophilia, a pioneer in multi-day tours, operates 10,200+ itineraries across numerous countries. Co-Founder Abhishek Daga highlighted Puri's pivotal role in the company's growth, emphasizing his resilience and foresight. Puri is set to oversee commercial strategies to sustain Thrillophilia's trajectory as a global leader in experiential travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)