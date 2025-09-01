Left Menu

Abhishek Puri's Visionary Leadership Elevates Thrillophilia Globally

Abhishek Puri has been promoted to Chief Business Officer of Thrillophilia. With eight years at the company, he has led significant growth and expansion, solidifying Thrillophilia's position in the experiential travel industry. His leadership aims to drive global scale, focusing on strategic partnerships and innovations to enhance customer experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:14 IST
Abhishek Puri has ascended to the position of Chief Business Officer at Thrillophilia, a major player in the experiential travel sector, marking a significant milestone in his career. This move reflects the company's ambition to dominate the global market.

During his eight-year tenure, Puri demonstrated exceptional leadership by expanding partnerships and boosting revenue, which was instrumental in establishing Thrillophilia's robust presence across 70+ destinations worldwide. His appointment comes as Thrillophilia aims to extend its international footprint, strengthening partnerships, and implementing technology-driven personalization strategies.

Thrillophilia, a pioneer in multi-day tours, operates 10,200+ itineraries across numerous countries. Co-Founder Abhishek Daga highlighted Puri's pivotal role in the company's growth, emphasizing his resilience and foresight. Puri is set to oversee commercial strategies to sustain Thrillophilia's trajectory as a global leader in experiential travel.

