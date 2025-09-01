Political Clashes Intensify Ahead of Global Ayyappa Sangamam
The UDF is set to make a decision on joining the TDB-organised Global Ayyappa Sangamam amidst ongoing political debates. Congress leader Adoor Prakash accused the state government of using the event for political purposes, while IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty remained neutral. The event has seen mixed reactions from various political factions.
The ongoing political debate surrounding the Global Ayyappa Sangamam is set to further intensify as the United Democratic Front (UDF) prepares to make a decision on its participation. The event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board in conjunction with the Kerala government, is currently at the center of a political storm.
Addressing the media, UDF convenor and Congress leader Adoor Prakash accused the CPI(M)-led state government of staging the gathering with a hidden political agenda. He alleges that they aim to manipulate the beliefs of Lord Ayyappa devotees. Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) remains non-committal, suggesting support if the event's intentions are purely devotional.
This controversy comes to a head after the Devaswom Minister's declaration that Bindu Ammini—one of the women who controversially entered Sabarimala in 2019—will not be allowed to participate. Various community organizations and political figures continue to clash over the implications of the event.
