Tragic Pilgrimage: Fatal Accident Near Mathura
A tragic accident near Mathura resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to over a dozen others. The incident occurred when a van carrying pilgrims collided with a stationary truck. The injured were taken to a local health center, where one succumbed and others received treatment, police reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:02 IST
A tragic road accident near Mathura claimed the life of a woman and left over a dozen others injured, according to local police. The van, carrying pilgrims, crashed into a stationary truck.
The incident happened late Sunday night, involving 18-20 pilgrims traveling to take a ceremonial bath in the Ganga. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.
The injured were rushed to the local health center at Sonai. Brahma Devi, a victim from Rajasthan, died from her injuries. The deceased's family has been informed while other victims receive medical care.
