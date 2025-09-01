Tragic Pilgrimage: Fatal Accident Near Mathura

A tragic road accident near Mathura claimed the life of a woman and left over a dozen others injured, according to local police. The van, carrying pilgrims, crashed into a stationary truck.

The incident happened late Sunday night, involving 18-20 pilgrims traveling to take a ceremonial bath in the Ganga. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The injured were rushed to the local health center at Sonai. Brahma Devi, a victim from Rajasthan, died from her injuries. The deceased's family has been informed while other victims receive medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)