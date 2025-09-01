Left Menu

Tragic Pilgrimage: Fatal Accident Near Mathura

A tragic accident near Mathura resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to over a dozen others. The incident occurred when a van carrying pilgrims collided with a stationary truck. The injured were taken to a local health center, where one succumbed and others received treatment, police reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident near Mathura claimed the life of a woman and left over a dozen others injured, according to local police. The van, carrying pilgrims, crashed into a stationary truck.

The incident happened late Sunday night, involving 18-20 pilgrims traveling to take a ceremonial bath in the Ganga. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The injured were rushed to the local health center at Sonai. Brahma Devi, a victim from Rajasthan, died from her injuries. The deceased's family has been informed while other victims receive medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

