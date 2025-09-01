Left Menu

Hong Kong: India's Gateway to Asian Adventure and Culture

The Hong Kong Tourism Board concluded its Travel Mission to India, engaging with over 750 Indian travel agents to promote Hong Kong's offerings. A significant rise in Indian visitors has been noted, with increased interest in leisure, family, and business travel. Hong Kong remains a top destination due to its accessibility and diverse cultural experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:13 IST
The Hong Kong Tourism Board recently wrapped up its annual Travel Mission to India, an event spanning five cities and notably engaging 750 Indian travel agents. This mission highlighted Hong Kong's evolving travel offerings to cater to leisure, business, and family travelers.

From August 18th to 26th, tourism industry partners showcased a wide range of attractions and services, underscoring Hong Kong's position as a top destination. Notably, Hong Kong has seen an 8% year-on-year growth in Indian arrivals between January and July 2025.

With 53 weekly flights and visa-free travel options, Hong Kong is more accessible than ever. Rising family and group travel, along with a strong rebound in MICE travel, highlights the city's unique blend of cosmopolitan allure and cultural richness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

