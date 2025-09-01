The Rock's Bold Transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes a daring leap from his usual Hollywood action roles, showcasing his dramatic prowess in 'The Smashing Machine', premiering at the Venice Film Festival. Johnson portrays Mark Kerr, a revered MMA pioneer, diving deep into his personal challenges and the intense pressures of the sport.

Directed by Benny Safdie, the film chronicles Kerr's meteoric rise and struggles, including addiction and relationship turmoil. Johnson, nearly unrecognizable with added bulk and curly brown hair, captures the essence of a man torn between love for his sport and the relentless demand to win.

'The Smashing Machine' is a contender for the Golden Lion prize, with Johnson touching hearts by portraying a contradictory fighter whose gentle soul contrasts with his fearsome ring reputation. This venture underscores Johnson's range, transcending his established Hollywood persona.

