Historic Temple in Puri Unveils New Facility for Nursing Mothers

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has taken a significant step by inaugurating a breastfeeding room within the premises of the 12th-century shrine in Puri, Odisha. This new facility is aimed at providing a much-needed support system for nursing mothers visiting the temple.

Arabinda Padhee, SJTA's chief administrator, emphasized the necessity of such a facility, noting the high number of mothers who frequent the temple with young children. The room, operational starting Monday, is designed to offer privacy, hygiene, and safety for both mothers and babies. Women attendants are also present to assist visitors using the facility.

Accommodating up to four mothers simultaneously, the breastfeeding room is a testament to SJTA's commitment to providing comprehensive support, including potential medical assistance. Puri Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida confirmed that plans for this initiative were finalized in a meeting held earlier in August, with senior officials in attendance.

