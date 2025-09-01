Left Menu

Historic Temple in Puri Unveils New Facility for Nursing Mothers

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri has opened a new breastfeeding room to accommodate nursing mothers visiting the temple. This facility, designed for privacy and hygiene, can accommodate four mothers at a time and includes medical assistance. The initiative was solidified in an August meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:16 IST
Historic Temple in Puri Unveils New Facility for Nursing Mothers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has taken a significant step by inaugurating a breastfeeding room within the premises of the 12th-century shrine in Puri, Odisha. This new facility is aimed at providing a much-needed support system for nursing mothers visiting the temple.

Arabinda Padhee, SJTA's chief administrator, emphasized the necessity of such a facility, noting the high number of mothers who frequent the temple with young children. The room, operational starting Monday, is designed to offer privacy, hygiene, and safety for both mothers and babies. Women attendants are also present to assist visitors using the facility.

Accommodating up to four mothers simultaneously, the breastfeeding room is a testament to SJTA's commitment to providing comprehensive support, including potential medical assistance. Puri Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida confirmed that plans for this initiative were finalized in a meeting held earlier in August, with senior officials in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

 India
2
EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

 India
3
Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

 Global
4
Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025