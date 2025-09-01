Left Menu

Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Ganpati Celebrations Mark a Milestone

Mumbai witnessed a remarkable shift towards eco-friendly practices during the Ganpati festival, with over 40,000 idols immersed by the fifth-day celebrations in artificial and natural water bodies. Efforts by civic bodies ensured a peaceful atmosphere, reducing ecological impact while maintaining tradition and spirituality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:57 IST
Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Ganpati Celebrations Mark a Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's annual Ganpati festival saw over 40,000 idols immersed in both sea and artificial ponds by early Monday morning, following the festival's fifth-day celebrations. Civic officials confirmed a peaceful process without untoward incidents as devotees leaned towards environmentally friendly practices.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) facilitated this shift by setting up about 290 artificial ponds alongside 70 natural water bodies. Adjoining regions, including Thane and Palghar, also embraced sustainable immersion processes, with high compliance to guidelines urging smaller idols to be immersed in artificial ponds.

A collective effort by citizens and municipal bodies highlighted a growing commitment to eco-friendly festivities, minimizing ecological impact. The use of clay idols over Plaster of Paris, alongside large-scale adoption of artificial ponds, was noted as a significant step in reducing pollution in water bodies during Ganeshotsav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Against Zimbabwe

 Zimbabwe
2
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India
4
Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025