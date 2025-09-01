Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Ganpati Celebrations Mark a Milestone

Mumbai's annual Ganpati festival saw over 40,000 idols immersed in both sea and artificial ponds by early Monday morning, following the festival's fifth-day celebrations. Civic officials confirmed a peaceful process without untoward incidents as devotees leaned towards environmentally friendly practices.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) facilitated this shift by setting up about 290 artificial ponds alongside 70 natural water bodies. Adjoining regions, including Thane and Palghar, also embraced sustainable immersion processes, with high compliance to guidelines urging smaller idols to be immersed in artificial ponds.

A collective effort by citizens and municipal bodies highlighted a growing commitment to eco-friendly festivities, minimizing ecological impact. The use of clay idols over Plaster of Paris, alongside large-scale adoption of artificial ponds, was noted as a significant step in reducing pollution in water bodies during Ganeshotsav.

(With inputs from agencies.)