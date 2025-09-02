Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Gaza Under Siege Amid Genocide Allegations

Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, killing at least 31 people, amid allegations of genocide. The conflict has escalated since Hamas's attack on October 7. International scholars have accused Israel of genocide, while Israeli authorities reject these claims, labeling their actions as self-defense. A flotilla attempts to break the blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 02-09-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 05:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surge of conflict, Israel has intensified its offensive in Gaza City. According to health officials, at least 31 individuals, predominantly women and children, have been killed following Israel's recent airstrikes. The strikes form part of a larger military operation targeting the city's densely populated areas.

The offensive, described as a struggle against Hamas militants entrenched within civilian areas, has prompted accusations of genocide from international scholars. The International Association of Genocide Scholars has declared Israel's operations a violation of global human rights, a conclusion the Israeli government firmly denies as it continues its defensive narrative against what it classifies as Hamas's aggressions.

Amidst the turmoil, a flotilla carrying activists, including Greta Thunberg, departed Barcelona, intent on challenging the Israeli blockade of Gaza through nonviolent means. Despite previous blockade attempts being intercepted, the flotilla highlights ongoing international opposition to the circumstances in Gaza, where residents face extreme adversities.

