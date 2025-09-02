Diageo India Unveils The World's Largest Indian Craft Beverage Hub in Goa

Diageo India has unveiled The Good Craft Co. Flavour Market in Ponda, Goa, marking a significant milestone in Indian craft beverage culture. The expansive site, stretched over 11 acres, is set to become the world's largest destination dedicated to Indian craft beverages.

This innovative space promises to be a dynamic hub, offering a combination of an experience center, innovation lab, and immersive craft experiences. Key features of this ambitious project include guided tours, a spice walk, a vault for rare creations, and a state-of-the-art brewery and distillery. It also hosts a startup incubator and The Academy for workshops and certified courses in the beverage space.

Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, emphasizing its role in promoting conscious consumption and engaging the community. The Flavour Market in Goa advances Diageo India's ongoing mission to spotlight Indian craftsmanship, following the success of the Flavour Lab in Bangalore.

(With inputs from agencies.)