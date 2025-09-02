Weather Forces Suspension of Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

The pilgrimage to the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, remains suspended for the eighth consecutive day due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Recent rainfall has been recorded in the Katra and Trikuta hills region, forcing officials to close tracks as a precaution and wait for improvement in the weather before resuming the yatra.

The usually busy pathways and base camp are deserted, impacting local businesses as hotels and restaurants report low visitors. Meanwhile, safety measures are being enforced due to the heightened risk of landslides triggered by torrential rains.

