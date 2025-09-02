Left Menu

Weather Forces Suspension of Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir remains suspended for the eighth day due to adverse weather, leaving the usually bustling Katra base camp deserted. With recent rainfalls and landslide threats, authorities are implementing safety measures and infrastructure safeguards, while offering full refunds for cancelled bookings.

The pilgrimage to the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, remains suspended for the eighth consecutive day due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Recent rainfall has been recorded in the Katra and Trikuta hills region, forcing officials to close tracks as a precaution and wait for improvement in the weather before resuming the yatra.

The usually busy pathways and base camp are deserted, impacting local businesses as hotels and restaurants report low visitors. Meanwhile, safety measures are being enforced due to the heightened risk of landslides triggered by torrential rains.

