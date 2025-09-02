Herbalife India Shines with Sustainable Supply Chain Award

Herbalife India, a leading health and wellness company, has been honored with the 'Sustainable Supply Chain Award' at the prestigious BIGBOX India 2025 summit. The event gathered the brightest minds in e-commerce and retail to discuss evolving consumer-brand interactions. This accolade recognizes Herbalife's dedication to environmental responsibility and supply chain excellence.

''Receiving this award is an honor that acknowledges our persistent work towards sustainability throughout our operations, from ethical sourcing to delivery,'' said Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India. Khanna emphasized the company's commitment to ethical business and its vision of fostering a health-conscious and sustainable world.

The BIGBOX India 2025 summit provided a platform for retail and e-commerce leaders to address market challenges and explore innovative strategies like AI-driven personalization and emerging D2C models. Herbalife's recognition at this event reaffirms its role in promoting sustainable market practices and highlights its leadership in the retail and e-commerce sector.

