Left Menu

Herbalife India Shines with Sustainable Supply Chain Award

Herbalife India, a leader in health and wellness, received the 'Sustainable Supply Chain Award' at BIGBOX India 2025. This accolade highlights its commitment to sustainability within the retail and e-commerce sectors. Herbalife's efforts in ethical practices and sustainability were recognized among industry leaders aiming for innovation in India's marketplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:06 IST
Herbalife India Shines with Sustainable Supply Chain Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Herbalife India, a leading health and wellness company, has been honored with the 'Sustainable Supply Chain Award' at the prestigious BIGBOX India 2025 summit. The event gathered the brightest minds in e-commerce and retail to discuss evolving consumer-brand interactions. This accolade recognizes Herbalife's dedication to environmental responsibility and supply chain excellence.

''Receiving this award is an honor that acknowledges our persistent work towards sustainability throughout our operations, from ethical sourcing to delivery,'' said Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India. Khanna emphasized the company's commitment to ethical business and its vision of fostering a health-conscious and sustainable world.

The BIGBOX India 2025 summit provided a platform for retail and e-commerce leaders to address market challenges and explore innovative strategies like AI-driven personalization and emerging D2C models. Herbalife's recognition at this event reaffirms its role in promoting sustainable market practices and highlights its leadership in the retail and e-commerce sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Police Stops Military Truck: Accusations, Allegations, and Political Drama

Kolkata Police Stops Military Truck: Accusations, Allegations, and Political...

 India
2
NATO's Countermeasures Against GPS Jamming

NATO's Countermeasures Against GPS Jamming

 Luxembourg
3
Nagaland Assembly Defers Crucial Discussion on Prohibition of Satanic Worship

Nagaland Assembly Defers Crucial Discussion on Prohibition of Satanic Worshi...

 India
4
India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals

India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025