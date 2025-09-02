Left Menu

Fraud Allegations Hit Bhansali's Latest Epic

An FIR has been filed against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two associates for alleged fraud and misbehavior during the production of his film 'Love & War'. The complaint, made by Prateek Raj Mathur, accuses the team of breach of trust and not remunerating his services as line producer.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali faces serious allegations in Rajasthan's Bikaner, where an FIR has been lodged accusing him of fraud and misbehavior during the production of his latest project, 'Love & War'. The complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur, who claims that his contractual position as a line producer was rescinded without compensation.

Mathur alleges that after fulfilling organizational duties for the film, he was unjustly dismissed. The FIR, registered under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and intimidation, names Bhansali along with Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali, following a directive from the court.

The case, now under investigation, highlights the volatile nature of project management in the film industry. Despite the controversy, 'Love & War', featuring stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, remains scheduled for a 2026 release.

