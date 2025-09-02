Devastation Unleashed: Eastern Afghanistan's Earthquake Toll Rises
A massive earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has claimed over 1,400 lives, with injuries surpassing 3,000. Striking late Sunday, the 6.0 magnitude quake devastated remote mountainous regions, obliterating entire villages as people slept. The Taliban government reports continue to unfold the extent of the destruction.
- Afghanistan
A devastating earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan, claiming over 1,400 lives according to a Taliban government spokesman. The tremor, registering a magnitude of 6.0, hit late Sunday, shaking the mountainous terrain while many residents were asleep.
The disaster has left more than 3,000 individuals injured, as stated by Zabihullah Mujahid on social platform X. The catastrophe obliterated entire villages, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.
As rescue efforts continue, the true scale of the disaster is gradually unfolding. The sudden collapse of homes underscores the vulnerability of this remote region to natural calamities.
