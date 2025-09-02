Left Menu

Devastation Unleashed: Eastern Afghanistan's Earthquake Toll Rises

A massive earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has claimed over 1,400 lives, with injuries surpassing 3,000. Striking late Sunday, the 6.0 magnitude quake devastated remote mountainous regions, obliterating entire villages as people slept. The Taliban government reports continue to unfold the extent of the destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalalabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:54 IST
Devastation Unleashed: Eastern Afghanistan's Earthquake Toll Rises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A devastating earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan, claiming over 1,400 lives according to a Taliban government spokesman. The tremor, registering a magnitude of 6.0, hit late Sunday, shaking the mountainous terrain while many residents were asleep.

The disaster has left more than 3,000 individuals injured, as stated by Zabihullah Mujahid on social platform X. The catastrophe obliterated entire villages, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

As rescue efforts continue, the true scale of the disaster is gradually unfolding. The sudden collapse of homes underscores the vulnerability of this remote region to natural calamities.

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Maidan

Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Ma...

 India
2
Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

 Global
3
GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025