Left Menu

Kerala's Vibrant Onam Festivities Set to Enchant with Cultural Splendor

Kerala is all set for its grand Onam celebrations, featuring cultural programs, a drone light show, and a grand procession. Scheduled from September 5 to 9, the festivities at Kanakakunnu Palace include events at 33 venues with prominent figures and thousands of artists participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:35 IST
Kerala's Vibrant Onam Festivities Set to Enchant with Cultural Splendor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is poised for a spectacular week of Onam celebrations with festivities kicking off on Wednesday. The event will unravel across 33 venues, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the festival at Kanakakunnu Palace.

Tourism Minister P A Muhamed Riyas and General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the participation of film stars Jayam Ravi and Basil Joseph as guests of honor. The celebration will feature thousands of cultural artists.

A sophisticated drone light show will illuminate the skies on September 5-7, followed by a colorful procession on September 9, flagged off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, marking the culmination of the festivities.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Wheat Hopes Thwarted by China's Reluctance

Russia's Wheat Hopes Thwarted by China's Reluctance

 Russia
2
Lamine Yamal Dreams of Ballon d'Or Glory After Stellar Barcelona Season

Lamine Yamal Dreams of Ballon d'Or Glory After Stellar Barcelona Season

 Spain
3
Grimsby's Game of Chance: A Triumph with Consequences

Grimsby's Game of Chance: A Triumph with Consequences

 United Kingdom
4
India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025