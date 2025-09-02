Kerala's Vibrant Onam Festivities Set to Enchant with Cultural Splendor

Kerala is poised for a spectacular week of Onam celebrations with festivities kicking off on Wednesday. The event will unravel across 33 venues, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the festival at Kanakakunnu Palace.

Tourism Minister P A Muhamed Riyas and General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the participation of film stars Jayam Ravi and Basil Joseph as guests of honor. The celebration will feature thousands of cultural artists.

A sophisticated drone light show will illuminate the skies on September 5-7, followed by a colorful procession on September 9, flagged off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, marking the culmination of the festivities.