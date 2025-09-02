Paramount's Bold Move: 'Call of Duty' Set for the Big Screen

Paramount Skydance, in a strategic partnership with Activision Blizzard, is set to produce a live-action film based on the iconic 'Call of Duty' video game series. Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard and Paramount aim to honor the franchise's rich narrative while appealing to its massive fan base globally.

The move comes amidst a surge in adaptations of popular video games into films, with hopes to replicate the success seen with adaptations like 'A Minecraft Movie.' Paramount CEO David Ellison emphasized a commitment to high-quality storytelling, reminiscent of their work on 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

As Hollywood increasingly embraces gaming IPs, the collaboration underscores the competitive pressure in the entertainment industry, highlighted by concerns during Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. Similar projects in the pipeline include adaptations of 'The Sims' and a series based on 'Fallout.'

