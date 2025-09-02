Left Menu

Paramount's Bold Move: 'Call of Duty' Set for the Big Screen

Paramount Skydance, in collaboration with Activision Blizzard, announced a live-action film adaptation of the 'Call of Duty' video game franchise. The partnership aims to capitalize on the game's vast player base and follows the trend of turning popular video games into successful movies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:38 IST
Paramount's Bold Move: 'Call of Duty' Set for the Big Screen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paramount Skydance, in a strategic partnership with Activision Blizzard, is set to produce a live-action film based on the iconic 'Call of Duty' video game series. Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard and Paramount aim to honor the franchise's rich narrative while appealing to its massive fan base globally.

The move comes amidst a surge in adaptations of popular video games into films, with hopes to replicate the success seen with adaptations like 'A Minecraft Movie.' Paramount CEO David Ellison emphasized a commitment to high-quality storytelling, reminiscent of their work on 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

As Hollywood increasingly embraces gaming IPs, the collaboration underscores the competitive pressure in the entertainment industry, highlighted by concerns during Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. Similar projects in the pipeline include adaptations of 'The Sims' and a series based on 'Fallout.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Invisible Threat: Airborne Pathogens Loom Over Delhi's Cityscape

Invisible Threat: Airborne Pathogens Loom Over Delhi's Cityscape

 India
2
Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final

Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final

 Global
3
Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

 India
4
Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025