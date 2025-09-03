Left Menu

Tackling Homophobia: Mexico's Fans Called to Action Ahead of 2026 World Cup

LGBTQ+ activists urge Mexican soccer fans to stop using a homophobic chant during matches. Despite fines and campaigns by the soccer federation, the chant persists. Activists, partnering with organizations like Calma Comunidad, advocate for change before the 2026 World Cup, hosted by Mexico, USA, and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:08 IST
Tackling Homophobia: Mexico's Fans Called to Action Ahead of 2026 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LGBTQ+ activists in Mexico are appealing directly to soccer fans to eradicate a homophobic chant that has persisted at national team matches, despite efforts from the nation's soccer federation. The move comes as Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Canada.

The chant, a derogatory term rooted in a one-word slur with homophobic implications, first gained notoriety during the 2014 World Cup. Fines from FIFA during the 2014 and 2022 World Cups have failed to deter the chant's recurrence.

Activists, including Andoni Bello, are partnering with organizations such as Calma Comunidad to provide educational workshops aimed at changing fan behavior. They call for a cultural shift in how fans express support, advocating for passionate yet respectful participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urban Company Gears Up for Rs 1,900 Crore IPO Debut

Urban Company Gears Up for Rs 1,900 Crore IPO Debut

 India
2
China Extends Lifeline to Quake-Hit Afghanistan

China Extends Lifeline to Quake-Hit Afghanistan

 Global
3
Market Tremors: Political Uncertainty in Japan Shakes Global Stocks

Market Tremors: Political Uncertainty in Japan Shakes Global Stocks

 Japan
4
Drake's $300,000 Bet on Tennis Star Jannik Sinner for U.S. Open Glory

Drake's $300,000 Bet on Tennis Star Jannik Sinner for U.S. Open Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025