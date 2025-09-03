Tackling Homophobia: Mexico's Fans Called to Action Ahead of 2026 World Cup
LGBTQ+ activists urge Mexican soccer fans to stop using a homophobic chant during matches. Despite fines and campaigns by the soccer federation, the chant persists. Activists, partnering with organizations like Calma Comunidad, advocate for change before the 2026 World Cup, hosted by Mexico, USA, and Canada.
LGBTQ+ activists in Mexico are appealing directly to soccer fans to eradicate a homophobic chant that has persisted at national team matches, despite efforts from the nation's soccer federation. The move comes as Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Canada.
The chant, a derogatory term rooted in a one-word slur with homophobic implications, first gained notoriety during the 2014 World Cup. Fines from FIFA during the 2014 and 2022 World Cups have failed to deter the chant's recurrence.
Activists, including Andoni Bello, are partnering with organizations such as Calma Comunidad to provide educational workshops aimed at changing fan behavior. They call for a cultural shift in how fans express support, advocating for passionate yet respectful participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wallaroos Eye Historic Upset Against England in Rugby World Cup
Scotland Extends Townsend's Tenure to 2027 World Cup
Record-Breaking Prize Boost for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Update
England's World Cup Quest: Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Join Squad