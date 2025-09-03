Tackling Homophobia: Mexico's Fans Called to Action Ahead of 2026 World Cup

LGBTQ+ activists in Mexico are appealing directly to soccer fans to eradicate a homophobic chant that has persisted at national team matches, despite efforts from the nation's soccer federation. The move comes as Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup with the United States and Canada.

The chant, a derogatory term rooted in a one-word slur with homophobic implications, first gained notoriety during the 2014 World Cup. Fines from FIFA during the 2014 and 2022 World Cups have failed to deter the chant's recurrence.

Activists, including Andoni Bello, are partnering with organizations such as Calma Comunidad to provide educational workshops aimed at changing fan behavior. They call for a cultural shift in how fans express support, advocating for passionate yet respectful participation.

