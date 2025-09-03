Jason Segel Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Anxious People'

Renowned actor Jason Segel has joined the illustrious cast of the film adaptation of 'Anxious People', a novel penned by Fredrik Backman. The film also stars Angelina Jolie and Aimee Lou, promising a gripping narrative under the direction of Marc Forster, celebrated for his work in 'Stranger Than Fiction' and 'World War Z'.

The plot provides an intriguing tale of an investment banker named Zara, played by Angelina Jolie, who unexpectedly mingles with a group of strangers at an open house, just before Christmas Eve. The storyline takes a dramatic turn when a reluctant bank robber takes everyone hostage, leading to chaos, confessions, and twists.

The production is spearheaded by Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro and Renee Wolfe under Hope Studios and 2DUX, respectively. Previously, the novel inspired a Netflix series in 2021. Meanwhile, fans of Segel can also expect his appearance in 'Over Your Dead Body', a remake of the 2021 film 'The Trip'.

(With inputs from agencies.)