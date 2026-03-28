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Rentomojo's IPO Sets Stage for Fresh Capital and Strategic Debt Reduction

India's Rentomojo has initiated proceedings for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a draft prospectus. The IPO involves the fresh issuance of shares worth 1.5 billion rupees and existing shareholders selling 28.4 million shares. Book-running lead managers are Motilal Oswal, Axis Capital, and IIFL Capital. Proceeds will be used for debt repayment and lease payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:26 IST
Rentomojo's IPO Sets Stage for Fresh Capital and Strategic Debt Reduction
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India's online rental company, Rentomojo, is preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) as it files its draft prospectus. The company plans a fresh issue of shares amounting to 1.5 billion rupees, with existing shareholders poised to sell 28.4 million shares.

Investment giants such as Motilal Oswal, Axis Capital, and IIFL Capital are listed as the book-running lead managers for this prominent IPO. The proposal outlines a significant transaction where Accel India IV (Mauritius) Limited will be selling 7.8 million shares as part of the offering.

The company aims to utilize the proceeds from the new issuance to manage its financial obligations, specifically targeting debt repayment and covering lease rental and license fees for its premises. This strategic financial move marks a pivotal moment in Rentomojo's market journey.

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