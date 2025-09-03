Left Menu

Shaan Criticizes AI Voice Cloning, Celebrates Kishore Kumar's Legacy

Bollywood singer Shaan has voiced strong criticism against the AI trend reimagining late artists' voices in new songs, calling it unfair and cruel. He advocates for appreciating original renditions by iconic singers like Kishore Kumar. Shaan is set to honor Kumar in a special concert on September 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:57 IST
Shaan Criticizes AI Voice Cloning, Celebrates Kishore Kumar's Legacy
Shaan (Image source: Instargam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood singer Shaan has publicly criticized the increasing trend of AI-generated songs that mimic the voices of legendary singers, labeling the practice as 'cruel' and unjust. Speaking to ANI, Shaan expressed concern over the use of technology to recreate the unique vocal stylings of past artists, particularly late singers, in new musical tracks.

Using AI voice cloning tools, aficionados are now able to insert the voices of different artists into familiar songs, altering them with fresh melodies and harmonies. Shaan specifically highlighted the immorality of reimagining iconic voices such as Kishore Kumar's within new compositions, urging music fans to focus on original works.

Shaan will soon take the stage at The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Mumbai, for a special concert dedicated to Kishore Kumar, celebrating his substantial influence on Shaan's career. The event, titled "Forever Kishore Shaan Se," promises an evening of timeless music that honors Kumar's legacy and impact on Indian music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Global Standards: Eraaya and EBIX's Impactful Journey

Pioneering Global Standards: Eraaya and EBIX's Impactful Journey

 United States
2
Venezuela Turns to USDT Amid Economic Squeeze: Crypto as a Currency Solution

Venezuela Turns to USDT Amid Economic Squeeze: Crypto as a Currency Solution

 Global
3
Xi Jinping Showcases Power at Military Parade with Putin and Kim

Xi Jinping Showcases Power at Military Parade with Putin and Kim

 Global
4
Moradabad Police Scandal: Cover-Up Attempt in Beef Smuggling Case

Moradabad Police Scandal: Cover-Up Attempt in Beef Smuggling Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025