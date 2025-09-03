Shaan Criticizes AI Voice Cloning, Celebrates Kishore Kumar's Legacy

Bollywood singer Shaan has publicly criticized the increasing trend of AI-generated songs that mimic the voices of legendary singers, labeling the practice as 'cruel' and unjust. Speaking to ANI, Shaan expressed concern over the use of technology to recreate the unique vocal stylings of past artists, particularly late singers, in new musical tracks.

Using AI voice cloning tools, aficionados are now able to insert the voices of different artists into familiar songs, altering them with fresh melodies and harmonies. Shaan specifically highlighted the immorality of reimagining iconic voices such as Kishore Kumar's within new compositions, urging music fans to focus on original works.

Shaan will soon take the stage at The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Mumbai, for a special concert dedicated to Kishore Kumar, celebrating his substantial influence on Shaan's career. The event, titled "Forever Kishore Shaan Se," promises an evening of timeless music that honors Kumar's legacy and impact on Indian music.

(With inputs from agencies.)