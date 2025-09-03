Vaccine Nation: India’s Journey to Immunisation Leadership

A new book, 'Vaccine Nation: How Immunization Shaped India', offers an in-depth examination of India's journey from a colonial testing ground to a global leader in vaccine production and immunization success.

Authored by environmentalist Ameer Shahul, the book by Pan Macmillan India chronicles the country's transformation through a lens of ambition, sacrifice, and scientific development. It covers historical challenges such as cholera and plague, nationwide initiatives against diseases like polio and measles, and notable accomplishments like the Serum Institute's establishment and the development of vaccines such as Covaxin and Covishield.

The narrative delves into the humanitarian challenges India faced amidst the increasing privatization of global healthcare systems, highlighting its resilience against global pharma monopolies. It's a compelling read for anyone interested in India's scientific history and evolution in vaccine development.

(With inputs from agencies.)