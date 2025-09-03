Left Menu

Controversy Over Shivalaya Park Proposal in Kanpur's Buddha Park

A proposal to construct Shivalaya Park in Kanpur's Gautam Buddha Park drew criticism from Dalit leaders and was eventually cancelled. Mayawati applauded the decision, calling it inappropriate and potentially disruptive to societal peace. Mayor Pandey clarified the proposal was not approved by the municipal board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:23 IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati, voiced approval for the cancellation of a divisive proposal to construct a Shivalaya Park within Kanpur's Gautam Buddha Park. This cancellation comes amid controversy, as Mayor Pramila Pandey distanced herself, declaring the scheme was never confirmed by the municipal board.

On social media, Mayawati thanked the UP government for the cancellation, emphasizing her hope to prevent similar issues elsewhere. Previously, she had labelled the plan as inappropriate, warning it could lead to unrest. It had sparked criticism from Dalit leaders, concerned the park's secular values linked to Lord Buddha could be compromised.

Mayor Pandey clarified that the Shivalaya Park proposal was the municipal commissioner's initiative, with no discussion or ratification by her or corporators. Meanwhile, a municipal official, under anonymity, mentioned the inspiration behind the plan was Prayagraj's Shivalay Park, aiming to display replicas of the 'Jyotirlingas' for educational purposes.

