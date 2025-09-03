Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Stands with Flood-Stricken Punjab

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his solidarity with the flood-affected people of Punjab. The severe flooding, caused by swollen rivers due to heavy rains, has claimed 30 lives and affected over 3.5 lakh people. Khan sent his prayers and support, emphasizing the unbreakable spirit of Punjab.

Updated: 03-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan has voiced his support for the people of Punjab as the state faces its worst flood crisis in decades. In a heartfelt message posted on his X handle, Khan expressed his concern and sent prayers to those affected by the catastrophic situation.

This unprecedented flooding, fueled by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers along with seasonal rivulets due to relentless rain in catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, has devastated several regions in Punjab.

As of the situation report from August 1 to September 2, the floods have tragically resulted in 30 fatalities and impacted more than 350,000 individuals. Despite this adversity, Khan reaffirmed that the spirit of Punjab shall remain undeterred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

