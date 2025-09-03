Left Menu

Delhi's Highway Heroes: Honoring Drivers Who Keep the Roads Safe and Friendly

Delhi Police celebrated 20 drivers from the Highway Hero Trust for their outstanding contributions to traffic safety and hospitality. The felicitation ceremony recognized their commitment to road cleanliness and tourist-friendly conduct, vital in shaping Delhi's image. Key officials stressed the importance of adhering to traffic regulations.

Updated: 03-09-2025 18:59 IST
Delhi's Highway Heroes: Honoring Drivers Who Keep the Roads Safe and Friendly
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of appreciation, the Delhi Police recognized 20 drivers associated with the Highway Hero Trust for their significant roles in enhancing road safety and ensuring cleanliness.

The ceremony, held at the Delhi Police Headquarters, was marked by the awarding of drivers, including notable names like Kavita, Tulsi, Roop Mohan, and Sanver Khan. These individuals, all members of the Highway Hero Trust, own their vehicles and were commended for their dedication.

Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic Management Division, Ajay Chaudhry, highlighted the critical role cab drivers play in shaping visitors' first experiences of Delhi, urging them to comply with traffic rules. The event witnessed participation from esteemed dignitaries such as Special CP K Jegadesan and Delhi Tourism General Manager Meenakshi Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

