Himachal Pays Last Respects to Former DGP Bhandari

Former Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police, I D Bhandari, was cremated with full state honours at his native Majhasu village in Bilaspur district on Wednesday.

Bhandari, aged 75, died from a heart attack in Shimla on Tuesday. His son, Surya, performed the last rites, while a police contingent executed a guard of honour.

Among those paying their respects were Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa, HIMUDA Director Jitendra Chandel, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal, along with several other administrative and police officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)