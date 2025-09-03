Revamping Safety and Tradition at Shree Jagannath Temple

In a bid to bolster security at the historic Shree Jagannath Temple, multiple sub-committees have been formed to address mounting concerns. Under the leadership of Girish Chandra Murmu, a former Lt Governor and CAG, the focus turns to protecting this sacred site from potential terror threats and security breaches.

The temple's managing body, freshly reconstituted and chaired by the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, emphasizes the need for strategic measures amidst recent security incidents. Among the newly formed groups, a significant initiative involves the 'Dhadi darshan' system aimed at improving crowd management and ensuring smooth religious conduct.

Additional committees will oversee areas such as artistic preservation, research, and external engagements like the controversial Rath Yatra. With meticulous planning, the Shree Jagannath Temple aims to uphold its spiritual and cultural heritage while adapting to contemporary challenges.

