Revamping Safety and Tradition at Shree Jagannath Temple
The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has established several sub-committees to enhance temple security and manage diverse administrative aspects. Led by notable figures like Girish Chandra Murmu, these groups aim to address challenges ranging from terror threats to the implementation of visitor systems while preserving traditions.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to bolster security at the historic Shree Jagannath Temple, multiple sub-committees have been formed to address mounting concerns. Under the leadership of Girish Chandra Murmu, a former Lt Governor and CAG, the focus turns to protecting this sacred site from potential terror threats and security breaches.
The temple's managing body, freshly reconstituted and chaired by the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, emphasizes the need for strategic measures amidst recent security incidents. Among the newly formed groups, a significant initiative involves the 'Dhadi darshan' system aimed at improving crowd management and ensuring smooth religious conduct.
Additional committees will oversee areas such as artistic preservation, research, and external engagements like the controversial Rath Yatra. With meticulous planning, the Shree Jagannath Temple aims to uphold its spiritual and cultural heritage while adapting to contemporary challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Minister Launches Key Infrastructure Projects in Janakpuri
Parliament to Embrace Timeless Culture with Puri Rath Yatra Wheels
Turmoil in Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Personal Affairs: Wife's Social Media Plea
Historic Temple in Puri Unveils New Facility for Nursing Mothers
Deceptive Website Under Fire: Fake Darshan Charges at Puri Jagannath Temple