Uttarakhand's Kumbh Mela 2027: Preparations in Full Swing

At a high-level meeting, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, emphasized the importance of organizing a successful Kumbh Mela in Haridwar by 2027. He instructed that permanent infrastructures related to the event be completed by next October, noting its top priority status.

Dhami urged various departments to work in synergy, marking projects based on priority to ensure adherence to the master plan. The Chief Minister highlighted the crucial aspects of safety, crowd management, and well-demarcated sectors to facilitate devotees' ease and convenience.

The implementation of the 'Zero Waste Concept' was suggested, alongside improving waste management, enhancing facilities, and providing behavioral training to staff. Dhami asserted continuous review of the preparations by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan every 15 days to ensure an impeccable event.

(With inputs from agencies.)