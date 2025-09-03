Tributes to a Royal Legacy: The Impact of Raja Vimalendra Mishra

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Raja Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, the leader of the Ayodhya royal family, at his 'tehrahvi' ceremony, marking 13 days since his demise. The official event took place at the Ayodhya Rajsadan.

Adityanath honored Mishra by laying flowers at his portrait and met with the bereaved family to express his condolences. He remarked on Mishra's contributions to society and culture, particularly highlighting his involvement in the Ram temple movement.

The ceremony was attended by a significant number of saints, public figures, and community members. Mishra, who passed away on August 23, was remembered by associates who continue to visit the Rajsadan. Adityanath also visited local temples to assess ongoing work.

