Ketamine Queen Pleads Guilty in Connection to Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen,' has confessed to charges linking her to the tragic overdose of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. Sangha operated a 'stash house' and was the last of five suspects to plead guilty. She now faces up to 65 years in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jasveen Sangha, known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' has pleaded guilty to charges related to supplying the fatal dose of the drug responsible for 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death. The 42-year-old drug dealer admitted to operating an illegal narcotics base in North Hollywood.

Sangha faces the possibility of a 65-year prison sentence when her verdict is announced on December 10. She was among the final defendants to plead guilty, with four co-conspirators awaiting their own sentencings in the case, including two physicians and Perry's personal assistant.

The deal with prosecutors had Sangha admitting to five felony counts, including maintaining a drug-involved premises and illegal ketamine distribution resulting in death. Perry's overdose was attributed to acute ketamine effects, leading to his death by drowning on October 28, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

