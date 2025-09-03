Ketamine Queen Pleads Guilty in Connection to Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Jasveen Sangha, known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' has pleaded guilty to charges related to supplying the fatal dose of the drug responsible for 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death. The 42-year-old drug dealer admitted to operating an illegal narcotics base in North Hollywood.

Sangha faces the possibility of a 65-year prison sentence when her verdict is announced on December 10. She was among the final defendants to plead guilty, with four co-conspirators awaiting their own sentencings in the case, including two physicians and Perry's personal assistant.

The deal with prosecutors had Sangha admitting to five felony counts, including maintaining a drug-involved premises and illegal ketamine distribution resulting in death. Perry's overdose was attributed to acute ketamine effects, leading to his death by drowning on October 28, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)