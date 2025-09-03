Left Menu

Pune Police Enforces Timely Ganesh Idol Immersion

The Pune Police have announced a new timetable for this year's Ganesh idol immersion procession, aiming for an earlier start to reduce pressure on traffic and security. Mandals are urged to adhere to the schedule, with participation limits set on dhol-tasha troupes for a smooth process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to streamline this year's Ganesh idol immersion procession, Pune Police released a detailed schedule on Wednesday, marking a shift towards an earlier commencement than in previous years.

The guidelines, laid out by the police commissioner's office, indicate that the immersion will begin on Anant Chaturdashi morning, with the revered `Manacha Ganapati' Kasba Ganapati Mandal leading the procession at approximately 9.30 am.

Amitesh Kumar, the Pune police commissioner, stated that these guidelines were formulated in agreement with all Ganesh Mandals, who are asked to maintain discipline and follow the new schedule to alleviate traffic and security pressure.

