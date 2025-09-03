Pune Police Enforces Timely Ganesh Idol Immersion

In a bid to streamline this year's Ganesh idol immersion procession, Pune Police released a detailed schedule on Wednesday, marking a shift towards an earlier commencement than in previous years.

The guidelines, laid out by the police commissioner's office, indicate that the immersion will begin on Anant Chaturdashi morning, with the revered `Manacha Ganapati' Kasba Ganapati Mandal leading the procession at approximately 9.30 am.

Amitesh Kumar, the Pune police commissioner, stated that these guidelines were formulated in agreement with all Ganesh Mandals, who are asked to maintain discipline and follow the new schedule to alleviate traffic and security pressure.