Deployed: Fashioning Patriotism Through Apparel

In a stunning example of blending fashion with patriotism, Deployed, previously known as Aero Armour, has emerged as a leading Indian apparel brand. The company supplies clothing to India's armed forces and has a collection celebrating national milestones. Known for combining military heritage with lifestyle apparel, Deployed's transformation symbolizes national pride and growth.

Deployed's deep connection with India's defense community is manifest in numerous achievements, including designing a commemorative cap for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kargil Vijay Diwas. The company has also launched significant collections, such as the one at the War Memorial in Drass. Not just military-serving, the apparel is a civilian favorite, appealing to those seeking authentic Indian-themed wear.

Honored with accolades like the Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year and achieving impressive sales volumes, Deployed is expanding its global footprint. By 2025, it expects to be valued at over ₹125 crores. Its mission transcends fashion as it seeks to embody India's spirit of resilience through its lines crafted to withstand any challenge.

