Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Teachers to Inspire Future Leaders

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has urged teachers to inspire students by instilling values of 'Swadeshi', environmental conservation, and a deep understanding of Indian cultural roots.

Speaking at a teachers' felicitation event organized by the NDMC, Gupta highlighted the collective responsibility to tackle Delhi's issues, particularly the pollution of the Yamuna River.

Gupta called for a community-driven approach to reshaping the city's future, emphasizing the power of education in cultivating leaders who can realize the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.