Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Teachers to Inspire Future Leaders
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta advocates for teachers to engage students with 'Swadeshi' concepts, nature conservation, and cultural heritage, shaping them into future leaders. She emphasizes the need for collective contribution to address Delhi's challenges and rejuvenate the Yamuna, urging community involvement for a better future.
04-09-2025
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has urged teachers to inspire students by instilling values of 'Swadeshi', environmental conservation, and a deep understanding of Indian cultural roots.
Speaking at a teachers' felicitation event organized by the NDMC, Gupta highlighted the collective responsibility to tackle Delhi's issues, particularly the pollution of the Yamuna River.
Gupta called for a community-driven approach to reshaping the city's future, emphasizing the power of education in cultivating leaders who can realize the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.
