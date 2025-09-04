Left Menu

Royal Traditions Revived: Kerala's Historic Uthradakkizhi Ceremony Lives On

Kerala maintains its royal past by continuing the Uthradakkizhi ceremony, a tradition where a ceremonial pouch of money is gifted by the state to the royal descendants during Onam. This year, N K Soumyavathi Thampuratti received the pouch as the state honors its transition from monarchy to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:33 IST
Royal Traditions Revived: Kerala's Historic Uthradakkizhi Ceremony Lives On
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tradition rooted in Kerala's royal past finds vibrancy in the present political landscape. On the eve of Onam, State Minister V N Vasavan visited Vayaskara Raj Bhavan Palace to present the 'Uthradakkizhi', a ceremonial pouch containing Rs 1001.

This historical gesture, once a gift from Cochin kings to the women of the royal household during the harvest festival, is now upheld by the state government. Funding comes via the district administration, keeping the tradition alive.

This year, the gift honored N K Soumyavathi Thampuratti of the Cochin royal lineage, with officials and dignitaries witnessing the event. The festival of Onam connects Kerala's rich traditions with its current democratic celebrations.

TRENDING

1
Sterling's Shaky Week: Navigating Pound's Volatile Path

Sterling's Shaky Week: Navigating Pound's Volatile Path

 Global
2
Russian Forces Seize Control of Novoselivka in Zaporizhzhia

Russian Forces Seize Control of Novoselivka in Zaporizhzhia

 Russia
3
Dream League of India Kicks Off With Historic Player Trials

Dream League of India Kicks Off With Historic Player Trials

 India
4
Amit Mishra: The Quiet Achiever of Indian Cricket

Amit Mishra: The Quiet Achiever of Indian Cricket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025