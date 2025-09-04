Royal Traditions Revived: Kerala's Historic Uthradakkizhi Ceremony Lives On

A tradition rooted in Kerala's royal past finds vibrancy in the present political landscape. On the eve of Onam, State Minister V N Vasavan visited Vayaskara Raj Bhavan Palace to present the 'Uthradakkizhi', a ceremonial pouch containing Rs 1001.

This historical gesture, once a gift from Cochin kings to the women of the royal household during the harvest festival, is now upheld by the state government. Funding comes via the district administration, keeping the tradition alive.

This year, the gift honored N K Soumyavathi Thampuratti of the Cochin royal lineage, with officials and dignitaries witnessing the event. The festival of Onam connects Kerala's rich traditions with its current democratic celebrations.