Royal Traditions Revived: Kerala's Historic Uthradakkizhi Ceremony Lives On
Kerala maintains its royal past by continuing the Uthradakkizhi ceremony, a tradition where a ceremonial pouch of money is gifted by the state to the royal descendants during Onam. This year, N K Soumyavathi Thampuratti received the pouch as the state honors its transition from monarchy to democracy.
A tradition rooted in Kerala's royal past finds vibrancy in the present political landscape. On the eve of Onam, State Minister V N Vasavan visited Vayaskara Raj Bhavan Palace to present the 'Uthradakkizhi', a ceremonial pouch containing Rs 1001.
This historical gesture, once a gift from Cochin kings to the women of the royal household during the harvest festival, is now upheld by the state government. Funding comes via the district administration, keeping the tradition alive.
This year, the gift honored N K Soumyavathi Thampuratti of the Cochin royal lineage, with officials and dignitaries witnessing the event. The festival of Onam connects Kerala's rich traditions with its current democratic celebrations.
