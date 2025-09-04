Left Menu

Unveiling the Legend: 'Bhupen Da Uncut'

A new documentary titled 'Bhupen Da Uncut,' releasing on September 7, offers a rare insight into the life of Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The film features candid footage from 1999, showcasing his interactions, life philosophy, and unpublished poems, marking his birth centenary celebration.

On September 7, a new documentary titled 'Bhupen Da Uncut' will offer the public an intimate glimpse into the life of Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The 65-minute film captures the legendary Assamese singer's 1999 visit to England, where he participated in a cultural event organized by the Assam Medical College Doctors Alumni Group.

Directed by Bobbeeta Sharma, the documentary reveals personal narratives shared by Hazarika, also known affectionately as Bhupenda, about his childhood and encounters with Assamese cultural icon Jyoti Prasad Agarwala. It also delves into his experiences pursuing higher studies in New York and his relationship with his wife Priyamvada Patel.

Hazarika's own recitations of his unpublished poems offer deeper insight into his personal ideology and life philosophy. The documentary, shot on a High 8 camera, provides valuable archival material, commemorating his birth centenary with its release and subsequent week-long screenings at 8 pm.

