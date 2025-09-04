Controversy Surrounds 'The Bengal Files': A Battle Over Truth and Release in Bengal

Producer and actor Pallavi Joshi has reached out to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, via an open letter, seeking intervention in the release of 'The Bengal Files' in West Bengal. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is set to hit theaters on September 5 and examines communal violence in 1940s Bengal.

Joshi, in her appeal, claims the film faces an 'unofficial ban' in West Bengal, with theater owners allegedly intimidated by political forces, preventing the screening. Despite the film's relevance to Bengal's history, Joshi highlights the resistance encountered, citing the state's ruling party's influence and threats as significant roadblocks.

The controversy, intensified by a disrupted trailer release event, has prompted Joshi to call for support from the highest constitutional office. With backing from notable artists and organizations, Joshi's letter underscores the film's portrayal as essential 'cinema of truth,' pleading for protection of artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)