Controversy Surrounds 'The Bengal Files': A Battle Over Truth and Release in Bengal

Pallavi Joshi appeals to India's President, Droupadi Murmu, for the peaceful release of 'The Bengal Files' in West Bengal. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, faces an alleged 'unofficial ban' amid political pressure. Joshi emphasizes the film's significance and hopes for support to overcome the obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:07 IST
Pallavi Joshi (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Producer and actor Pallavi Joshi has reached out to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, via an open letter, seeking intervention in the release of 'The Bengal Files' in West Bengal. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is set to hit theaters on September 5 and examines communal violence in 1940s Bengal.

Joshi, in her appeal, claims the film faces an 'unofficial ban' in West Bengal, with theater owners allegedly intimidated by political forces, preventing the screening. Despite the film's relevance to Bengal's history, Joshi highlights the resistance encountered, citing the state's ruling party's influence and threats as significant roadblocks.

The controversy, intensified by a disrupted trailer release event, has prompted Joshi to call for support from the highest constitutional office. With backing from notable artists and organizations, Joshi's letter underscores the film's portrayal as essential 'cinema of truth,' pleading for protection of artistic expression.

