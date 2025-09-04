Farewell to King Giorgio: The Legacy of Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani
Renowned fashion designer Giorgio Armani, known as 'King Giorgio' for his indelible influence on Italian style and elegance, has passed away at 91. Tributes from global figures in fashion, film, and politics poured in, celebrating his timeless creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and lasting impact on the industry.
Fashion industry legend Giorgio Armani, affectionately dubbed "King Giorgio," has died at the age of 91, leaving an indelible mark on the world of style. Known for his pioneering elegance and modern Italian fashion, his death was confirmed by his company on Thursday.
Tributes poured in from prominent figures across various sectors. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed Armani as an icon who brought luster to Italian fashion and inspired the world. Meanwhile, film director Martin Scorsese praised him as more than just a clothing designer, calling him a true artist whose work was genuinely timeless.
His passing marks the end of an era; industry leaders like Bernard Arnault of LVMH and Francoise-Henri Pinault of Kering lauded his visionary style that expanded Italian elegance globally. The sentiments echoed across statements from influential fashion houses, reflecting on his legacy as a maestro of the modern wardrobe and a paragon of chic simplicity.
