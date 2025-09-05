Left Menu

Comedy feels most alive when shared with an audience: Sunil Grover ahead of Delhi show

Grover, best known for his much-loved characters Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati from The Kapil Sharma Show, said his aim with Comedy Overload is to give Delhi audiences a joyful evening.Performing live is always a special experience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:20 IST
Comedy feels most alive when shared with an audience: Sunil Grover ahead of Delhi show
  • Country:
  • India

"Comedy feels most alive when shared with an audience," says comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who will return to the stage in the national capital with his new live show ''Comedy Overload'' at Talkatora Stadium on Saturday.

The event will feature two back-to-back performances at 2 pm and 7 pm, each lasting about 100 minutes.

''Comedy Overload'' promises to blend his iconic personas with fresh acts, offering fans a "joyous celebration" of his comic talent. Grover, best known for his much-loved characters Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati from ''The Kapil Sharma Show'', said his aim with ''Comedy Overload'' is to give Delhi audiences a "joyful evening''.

''Performing live is always a special experience. Comedy feels most alive when shared with an audience, and with Comedy Overload, my goal is to give Delhi a joyful evening where people can forget their worries and simply enjoy the magic of laughter.

''I am performing in Delhi after 2 years. My past experience with Delhi people was truly overwhelming. I am looking forward to experiencing the same once again and I hope to deliver even better this time,'' the 47-year-old actor-comedian said in a statement.

Having entertained audiences in India and abroad for more than two decades, Grover is known for his observational humour and ability to bring relatable characters to life. Tickets for the show are priced between Rs 999 and Rs 4,999 and are available exclusively on BookMyShow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop India: Andhra CM

Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop In...

 India
2
Swiss economy minister is travelling to US, business group says

Swiss economy minister is travelling to US, business group says

 Germany
3
Assam govt employees to get 'special casual leave' in Nov to spend time with parents

Assam govt employees to get 'special casual leave' in Nov to spend time with...

 India
4
AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN call; plane lands safely

AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN ca...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025