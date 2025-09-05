Left Menu

'Real Kerala story': Onam procession greeted by Prophet's Day celebrants

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:58 IST
  • India

The Onam celebrations in Kerala on Friday witnessed a unique gesture at Yakkara-Murikkavu in Palakkad district when a procession led by a Mahabali-clad person was greeted by 'Duff' drums by the Madrassa students of a nearby Juma Masjid, an act described as a 'real Kerala story' by many.

The students were celebrating the "Nabi Dinam" (Eid-e-Milad), which coincided with the "Thiruvonam" day in the month of Chingam in the Malayalam calendar this year.The Prophet's Day, Eid-e-Milad, is the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

In a display of the real 'Kerala Story,' the occasion was cheered by television channels.

As King Mahabali reached Murikkavu, where the Eid-e-Milad procession was underway, accompanied by the 'Chenda' percussion instrument, the children who had come from the mosque greeted them with their Duff drums, bringing cheer to the onlookers.

''It was a great spectacle. I have not experienced such a delight in the last five years,'' Das Kalasala, who donned the role of Mahabali in the procession, told reporters.

The cross-religion spectacle was described by many as the ''real Kerala story'', in an apparent reference to the controversial movie ''The Kerala Story'' that centered around the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in the state.

The Murikkavu Juma Masjid representatives also said it was a great message from Kerala for the whole world.

Onam is celebrated by Malayalis across the world, cutting across religious beliefs, as a state festival in memory of a glorious era when the land was ruled by King Mahabali, when all people were treated as equals.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted the people on the Prophet's Day.

''The ideals of equality and friendship are at the heart of the messages of the Prophet Muhammad. The memory of the Prophet gives us the energy to lead a happy social life with a high level of humanity,'' he said in the message.

''Let us work together to make this world more beautiful and a place where everyone can live together in harmony,'' the Chief Minister said.

