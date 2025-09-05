Controversy Erupts Over National Emblem at Hazratbal Shrine

The controversy surrounding the inclusion of the national emblem on a renovation plaque at the Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar has heightened tensions among local worshippers and political figures. The emblem, placed during recent renovations, prompted backlash as it was deemed contrary to Islamic teachings.

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi condemned the vandalism of the plaque, calling for legal action against those responsible under the Public Safety Act. She labeled the removal of the emblem as not only an act against the state but also an attack on the Constitution.

Political parties, including the National Conference and PDP, criticized the decision to include the emblem, urging for greater sensitivity towards religious sentiments. Calls alternate between urging accountability and maintaining the sanctity of sacred places in response to this socio-religious dispute.

