Controversy Erupts Over Banu Mushtaq's Invitation to Mysuru Dasara

BJP leader Prathap Simha has approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the state government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the annual Mysuru Dasara festival.

Despite objections from the opposition BJP and sections of the public, the Mysuru district administration officially extended an invitation to Mushtaq. Critics, including Simha, have accused the Congress government of acting unilaterally and overlooking significant stakeholders like the Mysuru royal family.

Allegations of past controversial statements by Mushtaq deemed 'anti-Hindu culture' by some, along with concerns over potential disruption to communal harmony, have led Simha to request the court to withdraw the invitation. The Dasara festivities, which begin on September 22, are traditionally opened with Vedic rituals and floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

(With inputs from agencies.)